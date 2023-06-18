Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

