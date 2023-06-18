Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.45 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.57 or 0.00043439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $81.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,680,406 coins and its circulating supply is 344,960,956 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

