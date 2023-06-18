Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Avantax Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 815,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50. Avantax has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

About Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

