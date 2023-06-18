Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Avantax Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AVTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 815,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50. Avantax has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $877.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

