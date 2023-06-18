Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00018411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $569.66 million and $25.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,381.38 or 1.00011786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.91561058 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $28,672,396.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

