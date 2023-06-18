Axie Infinity Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00018665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $581.35 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,564.70 or 1.00044246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.91561058 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $28,672,396.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.