Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $40.03 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $1.40 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00007768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,493,116 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

