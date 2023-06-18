Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,604,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

