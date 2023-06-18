Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,899.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.
About Banca Mediolanum
