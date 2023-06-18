Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,899.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Rating)

See Also

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

