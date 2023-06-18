Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 4,279,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,823. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

