Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 9,704,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,852,971. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.