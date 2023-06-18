Bangor Savings Bank Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.25. 5,141,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

