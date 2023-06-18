Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Banner Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 138.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banner by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 163,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Banner by 51.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,419,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banner has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts expect that Banner will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Banner Company Profile

Get Rating

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

