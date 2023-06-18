Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $439.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

