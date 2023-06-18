Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,308 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.4 %

CFR stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 1,347,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

