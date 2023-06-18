Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 3,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,359. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
