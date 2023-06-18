Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 610 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

