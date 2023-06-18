Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 163,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 184,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 2,653,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

