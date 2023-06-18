BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.