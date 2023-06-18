Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. 200,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,885. The company has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

