Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $282.90 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $282.90 million and $4.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.34 or 0.06531093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00043125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,771,538 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,171,538 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

