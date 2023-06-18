Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $283.78 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Beldex has a total market cap of $283.78 million and $5.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.21 or 0.06547250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,762,783 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,162,783 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

