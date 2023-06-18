Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 11,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

BBY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.