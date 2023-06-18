Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Biora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 165,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

