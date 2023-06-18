Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Birks Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Birks Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

