Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
