Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $21,986.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00105874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017455 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 171% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

