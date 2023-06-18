Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $72.43. 520,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

