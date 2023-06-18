Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 743,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of BXSL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,862. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $100,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

