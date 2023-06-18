Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.51. 12,250,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,923,681. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,284. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

