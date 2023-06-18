Blockearth Price Tops $0.13 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockearth Profile

Blockearth’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

