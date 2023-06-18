BMO Capital Markets Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.