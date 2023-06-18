BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

