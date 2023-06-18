Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $92.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

