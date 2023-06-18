Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 15.2% in May

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

BKNG stock traded down $30.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,640.99. 828,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,639.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,438.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Institutional Trading of Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

