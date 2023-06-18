Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$16.17 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 20.80 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

