Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,793,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 1,927,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Breville Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at C$13.05 on Friday. Breville Group has a 52 week low of C$11.76 and a 52 week high of C$14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.65.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand.

