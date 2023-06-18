BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Head to Head Analysis

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.75 $5.97 billion $3.72 15.65

Risk and Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.78% 15.38% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 4 5 0 2.27

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company was founded on August 2, 1977 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

