BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $26.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,656.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

