Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Up 13.0% in May

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

BFAM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.75. 564,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

