Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of DRUG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.61. 39,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.