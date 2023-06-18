Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,364. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

