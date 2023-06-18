Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in May

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,364. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.