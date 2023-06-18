Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at $30.89

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,575 shares of company stock worth $11,751,367 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after buying an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after buying an additional 527,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

