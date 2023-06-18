Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $33.86

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.