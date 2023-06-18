Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
RPT Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
