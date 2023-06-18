Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

