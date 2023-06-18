Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 488.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

