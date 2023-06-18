Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VBR opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

