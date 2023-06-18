Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BPYPP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $23.36.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

