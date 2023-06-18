Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.29) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.91) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,375 ($42.23) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.98).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,059 ($38.28) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.65). The stock has a market cap of £10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,028.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($817,408.18). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

