C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,369 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 710,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,356.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 331,373 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 697,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,555. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

