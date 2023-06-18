Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Update

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 428,300 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Cable One Trading Down 2.7 %

Cable One stock traded down $18.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $675.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.71. Cable One has a twelve month low of $602.70 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,021.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.