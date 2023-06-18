Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 198,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,359. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
