Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 198,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,359. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

